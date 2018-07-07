Era of Sharif family’s arrogance over, says Pervaiz Elahi

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Saturday said the era of the Sharif family is over.

He was reacting on the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference case.

The former chief minister Punjab, while addressing media in Gujrat, said the Sharif family should also be held accountable for the Model Town incident.

“The era of the Sharif family’s pharaoh-ism and arrogance is now over. They should also be punished for the Model Town incident,” he said.

He said the Sharif family is responsible for their current situation, and that they ran the country like their personal business.

He said the corrupt politicians will be wiped out on July 25 when the general elections take place, and those who worked honestly with good intentions will also be supported.— NNI