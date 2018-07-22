‘Equalizer 2’ squeaks past ‘Mamma Mia 2’ and takes top spot

In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington’s action pic “The Equalizer 2” has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Studios on Sunday estimate that the R-rated Denzel Washington joint grossed $35.8 million from North American theaters over the weekend. It’s Washington’s first ever sequel.

Second place went to Universal Pictures’ “Mamma Mia 2,” which took in $34.4 million after a stronger start on Friday. The first film grossed more than $600 million 10 years ago.

In its second weekend, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” came in third with $23.2 million. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” took fourth place with $16.1 million in its third weekend, and “Incredibles 2” came in fifth with $11.5 million. —AP