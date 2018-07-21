Hanif Abbasi sentenced to life in ephedrine case

RAWALPINDI: A special court of Anti-Narcotics on Saturday handed life imprisonment to PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case.

After announcement of the verdict, personnel of Anti Narcotic Force took Abbasi into custody from courtroom.

The Judge Mohammad Akram Khan acquitted seven other accused in the case giving them the benefit of doubt.

Abbasi was contesting elections against Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid from NA-60 (Rawalpindi).

The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench had directed the special court to conduct hearing into the case on daily basis from 16th of this month and decide it by today (Saturday).

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had dismissed Abbasi’s petition against the Lahore High Court’s order.