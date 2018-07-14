England beat India by 86 runs in 2nd ODI

LONDON: England beat India by 86 runs in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Saturday.

India, set 323 to win, lost early wickets and were eventually dismissed for 236 when Yuzvendra Chahal holed out off the very last ball of their 50 overs.

Victory saw England, top of the ODI rankings to India’s second, level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday’s finale at Headingley

Joe Root’s 113 and fifties from England one-day captain Eoin Morgan (53) and David Willey (50 not out) helped take the hosts to a competitive 322 for seven after they won the toss.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett then led the attack with four for 46 in his maximum 10 overs.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who had tormented England with six wickets for 25 in India’s eight-wicket win in the first ODI at Trent Bridge on Thursday, took three for 68 at Lord’s.

Brief scores

England 322-7, 50 overs (J Root 113, E Morgan 53, D Willey 50 no; Kuldeep Yadav 3-68)

India 236, 50 overs (L Plunkett 4-46)

Result: England won by 86 runs

Series: Three-match series level at 1-1—AFP