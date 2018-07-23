Elections 2018 – most expensive in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared forthcoming 2018 general elections as the most expensive elections in the history of the country.

According to the ECP, Rs21 billion will be spent to hold forthcoming general elections, while the cost of holding 2018 general polls would be five times more than the previous one held in 2013.

Imported and expensive ballet paper is being used in the general elections, while the polling staff’s remuneration has also been increased from Rs3000 to Rs8000.

The expenditure on one voter in 2018 general elections has increased to Rs198 in comparison of expenditure on one voter in 2013 polls was Rs58.

ECP has also bought over 80,000 Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for stern monitoring purpose while amount over Rs300 million would be spent on delimitation of constituencies.

The 2008 general elections cost Rs1.84bn out of the federal budget. It surged to Rs4.73bn for the 2013 general elections, showing an increase of almost 157 percent.

Under the law, the limit on the expenditure by a provincial assembly candidate was fixed at Rs2m. It is Rs4m for the National Assembly. Candidates were required under the law to submit details to the ECP, which is subject to scrutiny within 90 days.—NNI