Election team summoned a day before election

Election commission has completed all preparations for elections, control room has also been established.

All political parties have advertised themselves and played songs of their parties, it is difficult to predict the next P.M of Pakistan.

Election arrangements have been done, control room have been established, in any complain compensation will be taken.

Polling team have been summoned a day before election, election teams will spend night in polling stations.

Polling team have been informed to bring food and drinks with them, work will be started from morning 6 am on 25th July.

Ballot box, ballot papers and other important required stuff will be handed over Army and polling teams. Personnel, who have been deployed at polling station, have taken oath to remain unbiased.