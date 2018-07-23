Election campaign to conclude at midnight tonight

The election campaign by political parties concludes across the country at midnight tonight for the general elections to be held on Wednesday.

Political leaders and contesting candidates are making last ditch efforts through public gatherings, corner meetings and door to door campaigns to garner maximum public support.

Over 12,570 candidates are in the run for seats of National and four provincial assemblies.

Against the National Assembly’s seats, about 3,675 candidates are in the electoral race whereas about 8,895 for the provincial legislatures.

According to the data shared by the ECP, 1,696 candidates are vying for the National Assembly’s constituencies from Punjab and 4,242 for the provincial legislature.

From Sindh, 872 are contesting for the National Assembly seats and 2,382 for the provicial assembly.

Total contesting candidates for the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are 760 and 1,264 for the provincial assembly.

For Balochistan’s National Assembly seats, there are a total of 303 candidates and 1,007 for its provincial assembly seats.

In Islamabad, seventy six candidates are in the race for three seats of National Assembly.

According to the electoral rolls, 105.96 million voters are eligible to cast the vote.

In all, 85,307 polling stations have been set up across the country.

Over twenty thousand polling stations have been declared sensitive and CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside all the sensitive polling stations.

450,000 policemen and three hundred thousand army troops will be deployed on the polling day.

It will be public holiday on the election day whilst the ministry of water and power has also been directed by the election commission not to carry out loadshedding on the polling day.