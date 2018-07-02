Eight simple tricks to stay positive

Web Desk: You are responsible for your own thoughts. Whether it is positive or negative, it is in your hands completely. The more you focus on these thoughts, the stronger and worse their consequences are. Negative thoughts leads to great suffering and pain and do not let you enjoy life.

Being positive despite all the negative influences we are exposed to on a daily basis is not an easy task. Follow these 8 easy techniques to train your brain to remain positive.

Gratitude

Write at least three things every morning about the positive stuff in your life deserve attention and gratitude. Even if you are in a middle of a real chaos in life, be grateful for waking up this morning.

Smile

Smile can change your day, it relieves stress and enhances mood. Even in your miserable moment force yourself to smile in front of the mirror an prove your emotional state.

Surround with positive people

Spend time with positive people, this will help you put things into perspective and avoid negative thoughts.

Help others

Undoubtedly, helping others will make you feel good and boost positive energy. This is the best way to avoid the spread of negativity to you.

Follow your passion

Do what you think make you feel happy. The most importantly, start living and feeling better to be aligned with the deep call of your soul.

Stay centered

Use walking, yoga, meditation and breathing exercise as a shield against negativity. This helps your soul speak before the mind and find calamity and balance.

Re-train your consciousness

Try to find positive aspects from your negative memories. It can brighten your life by healing the inner wounds. Release all your fears and move forward, which will undoubtedly help you attain a positive mindset.

Sleep, eat and drink

Lack of sleep, nutrition and dehydration can negatively affect your mood and mental healthy and leads to stress, anger, anxiety, depression, addictions and other disorders.