Egyptian’s 2,000-year-old red liquid will unlock unlimited power?

Web Desk: Thousands of people signed on a petition in order to let people drink a red liquid found inside a 2,000 –year-old Egyptian sarcophagus.

Earlier this month, a large black granite sarcophagus opened in the coastal city of Alexandria. According to Antiquities Ministry, ‘the liquid is neither juice for mummies that contains an elixir of life nor is it red mercury but only sewage water.

Some believes that it belongs to the ancient Greek ruler, Alexander the Great. The petition has 11,000 signatures, people want to drink the red liquid from the cursed dark sarcophagus to assume its power.

One wrote, ‘We deserve the power of the Egyptian elite.’

Other said, ‘Who knows what divine powers this juice possesses and the red liquid will unlock unlimited power.’

The mysterious ten foot (three-metre) long, 6.5ft (two metre) high coffin was found buried 16ft (five metres) beneath the ground of the city.

None of the three mummies belong to a Ptolemaic or Roman royal family, as previously suggested.

Source: Dailymail