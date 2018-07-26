ECP terms MQM allegations as ‘baseless’

ISLAMBAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the allegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-p) regarding giving priority to some political parties and ignoring others.

Spokesman of the ECP said that MQM should avoid leveling baseless allegations. If it has reservations over polling process on certain polling stations then it should point out the polling stations, he urged.

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari had alleged that the party’s polling agents were thrown out during the vote count from polling stations and the local officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan have refused to hand over the final results to the party representatives.

Speaking in a media talk, the senior MQM leader said: “We reserve the right to protest if we are not handed over final results of the polling stations from the election commission staffers.“

The MQM-P leader raised questions over the competence of the ECP in holding transparent and non-controversial polls.—INP