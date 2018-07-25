ECP takes notice of Imran, Shehbaz’s media talk on polling day

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken a notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s media talk minutes after they cast their votes on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the electoral body, direct interaction with media is in flagrant contradiction with the code of conduct devised earlier.

The election watchdog further stated that Khan cast his vote in front of media and cameras which was also contradictory to the code of conduct.

Moreover, the ECP has also taken notice of the media interaction of former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Chief of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, former interior minister Rehman Malik, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal, former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, former speaker of the national Assembly Ayyaz Sadiq, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and plenty of others also interacted with the media today.— INP