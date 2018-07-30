Home / Editors Pick / ECP takes notice of ballot papers recovered from Karachi garbage dump

ECP takes notice of ballot papers recovered from Karachi garbage dump

—Photo by Dawn

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took notice of a complaint regarding stamped ballot papers found in a garbage dump in Karachi.

Stamped ballot papers were recovered Sunday night from a garbage heap in the metropolis’ Qayyumabad area.

The ballot papers mentioned candidates who contested the polls from the NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies. Further, voter cards were also found alongside the ballot papers.

The stamped ballot papers and voter cards were first found by the area’s residents in a garbage heap, which had been set on fire. Shortly afterwards, local representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) arrived at the scene and took away the ballot papers, mostly bearing stamps on their symbols as well as that of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Taking notice of media reports, the electoral body ordered the provincial election commissioner, district returning officer, and returning officer to submit a detailed report on the matter.

ECP Spokesperson Altaf Khan said strict measures will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.—NNI

