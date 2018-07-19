ECP summons Ayaz, Fazl and Khattak over use of ‘offensive’ language

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to Fazlur Rehman, Ayaz Sadiq and Pervez Khattak over alleged violation of code of conduct and use of offensive language.

According to details, the electoral commission in its notices referred to several videos containing controversial speeches of former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak circulated on electronic and social media.

ECP has also issued notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over alleged violation of poll code and controversial speeches and summoned the three in personal capacity or through their counsels.

Earlier, a four-member bench of the commission headed by Sindh’s Abdul Ghafoor Somro conducted hearing on notices sent to Imran Khan over alleged use of inappropriate language.

Babar Awan represented Imran Khan, who did not appear in personal capacity, before the bench.

The commission inquired about PTI chief’s inappropriate remarks about a particular party.

In response, Babar Awan played the video of former National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq uttering indecent words.

“Respond to questions asked from you. Others with similar behaviour will also be issued notices. When big leaders use such kind of language, a bad image is transferred to the world,” said ECP.

Babar Awan told the commission that words like ‘Taliban Khan’ and ‘Yahoodi’ are being used for Imran Khan.

Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim said, “Who are saying these words? Those people who are consider themselves close to the religion? More notices will also be issued.”

“Donkey is an unusual word. A teacher also says it,” argued Awan. “The case with the teacher is different in kind,” said the commission.

ECP while barring Imran Khan from using offensive language adjourned the hearing of the notice until after elections. The notice was taken in light of media reports, according to which, Imran referred to those welcoming Nawaz Sharif as “donkeys”.—NNI