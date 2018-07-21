ECP requisitions army under constitution: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has requisitioned the armed forces under the constitution to assist in the free, fair and transparent general elections.

This was stated by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor in a press statement Saturday.

He said that requisition had been made under Article 220 and 245 of the constitution.

He said the army shall undertake the mandated duty enabling people to freely exercise their democratic right in safe and secure environment.—NNI