ECP prepares summary for Presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Elections commission of Pakistan has prepared a summary for the Presidential elections might be held either in the third week of August or in the first week of September as tenure of Mamnoon Hussain is ending on September 8.

According to sources in the ECP, the summary was sent to chief election commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan.

The first thing after the oath taking ceremony of new members in national and provincial assemblies will be to elect the president.

It is to be mentioned here that as per the constitution, the presidential elections should be conducted between July 8 to August 8.

President Mamnoon Hussain had taken oath as 12th president of Pakistan on September 9, 2013 and his tenure will be completed on September 8, 2018.—INP