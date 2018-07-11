Home / Editors Pick / ECP postpones election in PK-78 Peshawar

ECP postpones election in PK-78 Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: After the assassination of Barrister Haroon Bilour, candidate of Awami National Party (ANP), the election in the constitution PK-78 has been delayed, Aaj News reported.

According to notification issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the election in the constituency PK-78, has been delayed due to the death of the ANP’s candidate .

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the elections on the said constituency will be held after general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner, Justice Retired Sardar Mohammad Raza condemned the incident.

