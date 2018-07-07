ECP extends date for postal ballot papers to disabled

The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended date for persons with disabilities to submit applications for postal ballot papers till Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, special persons, who have been issued NADRA national identity card specified for disabled persons, can send their applications to their respective returning offers till Tuesday to get postal ballot papers for casting votes.

Application form can be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.

Earlier, the Election Commission had fixed fifth of this month as last date for submission.