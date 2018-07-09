ECP disqualifies PTI candidate Nasir Cheema

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nasir Cheema for violating electoral rules.

Nasir Cheema had included pictures of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his election posters.

The PTI candidate was contesting the election from PP-53 Gujranwala.

At an earlier hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza had asked Cheema why the army chief and Chief Justice’s pictures were on his election posters. “Are they your relatives?” the election commissioner had asked.

“What do the army chief and chief justice have to do with the elections?” he had asked the candidate.—INP