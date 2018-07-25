ECP did not extend poll timing

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob on Wednesday said that the ECP had not extended timing of polling, yet those present inside and outside the polling stations had been allowed to cast their votes.

Talking to the media, Babar Yaqoob said, “The polling time has not been extended but those present inside and outside the polling stations will be facilitated to cast their votes.”

He said there were directions of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to allow the voters outside the polling station to exercise their right to vote.

He said necessary directions to that effect were issued to the provincial election commissioners and returning officers.

The Secretary Election commission expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the elections and congratulated the nation on the successful completion of polls. — APP