ECP chief cogratulates Pakistanis for participating in elections

ISLAMABD: Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan congratulated people Pakistan for participating in polling process.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad Sardar Raza Khan said that delay in announcing the results of polls was due to technical issue in RTS.

He said it (RTS) is a new system and was being implemented for first time.

Answering a question regarding Form-45 he said that action would be taken if it is proved that Form-45 was not given to the poling agents in any constituency.