ISLAMABAD: Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is biased against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The PML-N leader said that the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan did not even respond to his call and left his office without meeting the party representatives.

“I am still the National Assembly Speaker,” he said in a press conference along with the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb. —INP