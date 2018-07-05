Home / Editors Pick / ECP asks special persons to avail postal ballot paper facility

ECP asks special persons to avail postal ballot paper facility

—File Photo

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked special persons to avail postal ballot paper facility to exercise their right of vote in general election. 

The commission has extended the date to apply for postal ballot papers for special persons from July 5 to July 10.

All the citizens with having Computerized National Identity Cards mentioning disabled person issued by the National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) can submit their applications to the relevant returning officers in this regard.

