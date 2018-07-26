ECP announces unofficial results of 16 NA constituencies

Election Commission of Pakistan has so far announced unofficial results of 16 National Assembly constituencies; 27 constituencies of Punjab Assembly, 6 of Sindh, 23 constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 6 of Balochistan Assembly.

Of the eight results of National Assembly, 10 are PTI candidates 4 of PPP and 2 from PML-N one from MMA and ANP each.

In Punjab assembly PML (N) has so far got 16 seats in Punjab Assembly and PTI 9 and two Independent candidates.

In Sindh provincial assembly result of six seats has been announced among them five clinched by PPP and one PTI candidates.

Out of twenty-three results announced of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 19 have been won by PTI candidates two by ANP and MMA one and an independent candidate.

In Balochistan, out of six BAP has won two seats, MMA, BNP, ANP and PkMAP have so far got one seat each in the provincial assembly so far.