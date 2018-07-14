Donation for dams gets overwhelming response

Islamabad: Overwhelming response is being witnessed regarding donation for Diamer-Bhasha dam and Mohmand dams.

The Supreme Court issued directives that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams should start immediately, and appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) opened the account dedicated to collecting donations for the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dam which are now operational across the world at the respective bank branches to collect funds from overseas Pakistanis as well.

How to donate?