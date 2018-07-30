Dollar slumps by Rs5.36, falls to Rs122.5

Dollar value was registered 122.50 rupees in interbank after it shed 5.36 rupees against Pakistani currency.

The dip in dollar value has been recorded in interbank market after 4 years and the main reason behind this dip in value of dollar is the new political scenario which has emanated from the peaceful election in Pakistan.

Recently dollar had crossed the record highest level in the country. Now a gradual fall in its value is being observed. The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive trend.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 314 points to reach 43,100 points.