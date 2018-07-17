Doctors advised to avoid Hepatitis infection during rainy seasons

ISLAMABAD: Doctors advised people to take precautions against Hepatitis A and E viruses during the rainy monsoon season due to the intake of contaminated food and water.

Waqar Basit talking to private news channel said, there is an urgent need to create awareness about Hepatitis, which are also called silent killer viruses that can creep into the body from minor blood exposures.

He said virus causing hepatitis A and E are found in water contaminated with faeces during monsoon season, and if someone drinks such water without boiling or distilling, one is likely to be infected with hepatitis.

“Virus transmits when an uninfected person consumes contaminated food or water. So one must be very careful during monsoon. One must drink boiled water and eat foods washed in purified water,” cautions Dr.

“If a patient feels lazy and has yellow urine, then know that these are the symptoms of hepatitis. Some may also suffer from constipation or diarrhoea, and pain in joints. However, to find out the type of Hepatitis, tests are necessary,” the doctor mentioned.

To prevent oneself from acquiring hepatitis A and E viruses, one must take care of their health.

Dr points out, “One must consume water and foods that aren’t contaminated. Personal hygiene and sanitation must be maintained. One must be aware of his/her behavior.”

He adds that there has been an increase in the incidence of Hepatitis A among teenagers and adults with severer symptoms that are similar to other viral Hepatitis.

“Children and adults who have been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A are practically at very low risk of developing the infection. However, those who have not been vaccinated, people with poor hygiene and people living with an infected individual are at high risk of acquiring the Hepatitis A infection.”

If adults are infected with the Hepatitis A virus, the symptoms can be more serious, and the disease can even have a fatal outcome, he warned.

“People must use anti-mosquito spray inside and outside their homes, while not allowing water to remain stagnant at homes,” he advises.

Hepatitis E similarly does not call for any treatment because there is none. Because the infection is often acute, it typically resolves on its own. People with this type of infection are often advised to get adequate rest, drink plenty of fluids, get enough nutrients, and avoid alcohol. However, pregnant women who develop this infection require close monitoring and care, he added.-APP