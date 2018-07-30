Doctor who examined Nawaz in Adiala Jail suffers heart attack

ISLAMABAD: The head of the five-member medical team that examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail suffered a heart attack Sunday night, sources said.

Dr Ejaz Qadeer of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), who conducted Nawaz’s medical checkup in the prison, was hospitalised last night after he suffered a heart attack. He is currently under treatment at the hospital’s Cardiac Centre, sources added.

The sources informed that Dr Qadeer is a cardiac patient and has suffered a heart attack before as well. He was fitted with two stents in the past, they added.

The medical board for Nawaz’s checkup spearheaded by Dr Qadeer also comprised PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shajee Siddiqui, Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood.

Nawaz shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS hospital, cardiac ward declared sub-jail

It was reported yesterday that former premier Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government.

Upon his complaint of chest pain, doctors carried out Nawaz’s checkup and advised that he be shifted to a coronary care unit immediately, sources said. According to a notification issued after Nawaz’s transfer to PIMS hospital last night, the medical facility’s cardiac ward has been declared a sub-jail. —INP