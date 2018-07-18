Death toll in Indian-controlled Kashmir landslide rises to 8

SRINAGAR: The death toll in Indian-controlled Kashmir landslide has risen to eight, police said Wednesday.

The landslide triggered on Sunday by falling of a huge boulder at Sehar Baba waterfall in Reasi district, about 270 km south of Srinagar.

“The death toll in Sehar Baba tragedy has rose to eight with the death of an injured woman,” a senior police official told Xinhua.

Sehar Baba waterfall is a picnic spot and people were there to spend Sunday holiday, officials said.

Reports said people were bathing under the 400 feet high water fall, when the landmass drifted.

Indian-controlled Kashmir has a rugged terrain. Landslides are often triggered from its mountains during frequent rains. –APP