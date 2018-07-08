Croatia to go black and blue again at World Cup

For the fifth straight game, Croatia will wear its change shirt of black and dark blue checks to play England on Wednesday for a place in the final.

Only in its opening game in Russia ? against Nigeria playing in green ? has Croatia’s team worn the short that is unique in international soccer and worn almost uniformly by its fans at the World Cup.

It’s not by choice for Croatia and FIFA.

All through the knockout bracket, Croatia has faced teams whose first-choice shirt is red or white, and change shirt is white or red.

England, which will play in all-white kit Wednesday in Moscow, follows Russia in the quarterfinals and Denmark in the round of 16 as Croatia’s opponents.

The black and blue color scheme has been a lucky option for the Croats. They won penalty shootouts in both previous rounds to advance to a first semifinal in 20 years.—AP