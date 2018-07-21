Court extends physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad for another 14 days in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Fawad Hassan before Accountability Court-I Judge Munir Ahmad under strict security on the expiry of the remand period.

The NAB prosecutor argued that Fawad Hassan misused his authority while serving as the implementation secretary to chief minister of Punjab in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project.

He stated that the accused illegally got cancelled the award of contract to Latif & sons, and awarded it to a favourite firm.

He alleged that the steps taken by Fawad Hassan not only caused delay in execution of the project, but also resulted in project cost hike in billions.

He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand for further investigation.

However, Fawad’s counsel opposed the plea while terming the allegations baseless.

The court, after hearing arguments, extended the physical remand for another 14 days.— APP