Contesting polls as independent candidate not tantamount to leaving PML-N: Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Clarifying his position on the row with the party leadership, disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said his contesting election as an independent candidate did not mean that he would leave the PML-N.

“I have always given Nawaz bitter advices. Did I say any wrong by asking him to not make everyone his nemesis? Nawaz is responsible for whatever has happened with him for he always had the final say, whenever it came to taking decision,” he said while talking to media in Rawalpindi.

Nisar has been all along critical of his party leaderships’ policy moves against state institutions and for quite some time has been toeing the line of his own thoughts entirely sidelining from his party’s policies and gatherings leaving an impression as if he has parted ways with his party, an opinion which has always been denied by him.

He said he had no idea why jeep’s election symbol was being made controversial. “If I wanted to form a group, I would have done it one year ago,” he said adding that another campaign would be launched following the elections.

The PML-N leader said he did not choose the election symbol on anybody’s advice, neither he knew how many other people had chosen the same symbol.

Taking a jibe at PML-N’s supreme leader and his daughter, the former interior minister said Nawaz and Maryam were accidental politicians.—NNI