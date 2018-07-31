Construction of 14 Inter colleges in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Construction of fourteen Inter colleges for girls and boys in different areas of Balochistan is in progress costing 500 million rupees.

Officials of Provincial Education Department told that all available resources are being utilized for the promotion of education sector in the province so that the youth could be provided opportunities of getting modern scientific education, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, Additional blocks at Balochistan Residential College in Uthal area of Lasbela will be constructed which will be completed at a cost of 200 million rupees.

Likewise, construction of Inter Colleges in Bostan, Nawa Killi and Pashtoonabad areas of Quetta city will be completed at a cost of 244 million rupees.

Besides, a project of rehabilitation of a Degree College in Loralai district is also in progress which would cost 90 million rupees.—APP