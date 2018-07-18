Coffee helps to boost performance in math

Web Desk: Many people claim that coffee help them to perform better on the analytical portion. Consuming coffee seems to have its perks but its scent may now help one for Graduated Management Aptitude Test or even a computer adaptive test required by business schools.

According to a recent study, the hidden force of coffee scent may provide analytical tasks, but also the expectation that student will perform better on those tasks.

Adriana Madzharov, a researcher said, “Olfaction is one of our most powerful senses. Employers, architects, building developers, retail space managers and others, can use subtle scents to help shape employees’ or occupants’ experience with their environment. It’s an area of great interest and potential.”

Participants believed they would feel more alert and energetic in the presence of a coffee scent, versus a flower scent or no scent; and that exposure to coffee scent would increase their performance on mental tasks. The results suggested that expectations about performance can be explained by beliefs that coffee scent alone makes people more alert and energetic.

Source: Deccanchronicle