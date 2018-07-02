COAS confirms death sentence awarded to 12 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded to 12 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous acts of terrorism.

According to ISPR, they are Ashiq Khan S/O Saad Ullah Khan, Rasheed S/O Momeen Khan, Meraj S/O Sheen Gul, Muhammad Rasool S/O Naikmat Khan, Jannat Karim S/O Gul Karim, Abu Bakar S/O Haider Khan, Anwar Khan S/O Abdul Janan, Ghulam Habib S/O Sher Bahadar, Abdul Ghafoor S/O Muhammad Jan, Rawaz Khan S/O Zameen Khan, Mubarik Zeb S/O Abdul Latif, and Ayub Khan S/O Haji Muhammad.

These terrorists also include those who planned and executed attack on Markazi Imam Bargah Parachinar.

On the whole, they were involved in killing 34 people including 26 civilians, 8 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary personnel and injuring 133 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, six other convicts have been awarded imprisonment.

Civilian Ehsan Ullah son of Kifayat Ullah was also tried by special military court, however, he was found not guilty and acquitted accordingly.