CJP orders immediate construction of Bhasha, Mohmand Dams

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered the construction of Bhasha and Mohmand Dams at the earliest.

In a short judgment read by him in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Chief Justice said water is essential for the survival of people and the country and both dams should be constructed on priority basis.

He said Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of water and this crisis will become worse, if not solved now.

The Chief Justice said nation will have to lend support for construction of dams. Chief Justice said Kalabagh dam can also be constructed with consensus of all.

The Supreme Court sought a report from federal government, WAPDA and other institutions in three weeks’ time regarding construction of dams.

The Chief Justice said a bank account will be opened in the name of Registrar Supreme Court where people can deposit donations for the construction of dams.

Mian Saqib Nisar himself gave donation of one million rupees for this cause.

The Apex Court also constituted a committee headed by Chairman WAPDA for the construction of dams.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General (AG) told the apex court that the general public wanted construction of dams in the country and the court will have release clear orders of construction of dams.

He said that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had also approved construction of Basha Dam which would have the capacity to store 6.4million acre of water, while Kalabagh Dam would have the storage capacity of 6.1million acre of water.

While giving his remarks, the CJP said that the nation wants to play its part for the construction of dams, adding that the general public is contacting them for the construction of dams and rid the country of its loans.—NNI