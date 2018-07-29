CJP orders arrest of PTI’s Nadeem bara over Physical attack on Police officers

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to arrest Nadeem Bara, he belongs to Pakistan Tehreef-e-Insaf (PTI) recently elected member of Punjab Assembly.

Naseem bara attacked on police officers in Lahore’s Hanarwal area on Saturday night, the suo motu notice has been taken by CJP.

The IG Punjab said, “A case has been registered against 50 suspects, including Bara, Twenty-one suspects have been arrested so far.”

Justice Nisar further directed Inspector General (IG) Punjab Kaleem and other officers have to come before the top court on monday.