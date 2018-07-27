Christiano Ronaldo sentenced to jail for two-year

Web Desk: Christiano Ronaldo has received two-year prison sentence and a fine of nearly €19 million after pleading guilty to tax evasion in Spain, reported Metro.co.uk.

The footballer charged with four tax fraud cases committed between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo will not serve any time in prison as he has pleaded guilty to the charges but will pay back the full amount of tax, plus interest, to the Spanish treasury.

The Spanish tax agency has approved to the agreement reached between Ronaldo, the prosecutor’s office and the state attorney.