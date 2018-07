Web Desk: Arshad Khan, known as ‘Chai Wala’ became an internet sensation overnight. A picture of him, went viral on social media as the photographer shared it.

After that, the picture of a charming blue-eyed Chaiwala was busy signing modeling contracts and even starred in a musical video.

Recently, he shared a message with his fans about his biggest regret. He said in the video that his ‘lack of education’ is his mistake of life.

