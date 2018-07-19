Caretaker PM reiterates to hold free, fair & transparent elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retired) Nasirul Mulk says the caretaker government is committed to hold the general elections in a transparent manner.

He was talking to caretaker Punjab ministers at Governor House in Lahore today. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hassan Askari was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said caretaker Punjab government is performing its duty in a professional and neutral manner. He said the provincial government has made all necessary arrangements to make the election process transparent.

During the meeting the caretaker Chief Minister said he is personally visiting different cities and reviewing the arrangements regarding the forthcoming elections.