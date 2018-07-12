Caretaker PM directs for enhancing political leaders’ security

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk has directed for enhancing security of political leaders.

He issued this directive during a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khan in Peshawar this afternoon (Thursday).

The Prime Minister expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent suicide attack in Peshawar.

The Governor and Chief Minister briefed him about the steps taken for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the province.

The Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan was also present on the occasion.