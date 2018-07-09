Home / Sports / Football / Camera captures Croatian President celebrating in front of Russian PM

Camera captures Croatian President celebrating in front of Russian PM

President.png

Indianexpress

Web Desk: Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Graber-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shoutout win.

She was seated beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev. She can be seen raising her hands and doing a little victory dance to celebrate Croatia’s second goal.

Her video, while celebrating in the locker room with players are also doing round on social media and people are praising her.

