Camera captures Croatian President celebrating in front of Russian PM

Web Desk: Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Graber-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shoutout win.

She was seated beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev. She can be seen raising her hands and doing a little victory dance to celebrate Croatia’s second goal.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dances in front of Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev during today’s match. pic.twitter.com/aDgkmCbHVY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2018

Her video, while celebrating in the locker room with players are also doing round on social media and people are praising her.