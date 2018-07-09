Camera captures Croatian President celebrating in front of Russian PM

Web Desk: Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Graber-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shoutout win.
She was seated beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev. She can be seen raising her hands and doing a little victory dance to celebrate Croatia’s second goal.
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dances in front of Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev during today's match.
President of Croatia celebrating their victory over Russia
Her video, while celebrating in the locker room with players are also doing round on social media and people are praising her.
This is so inspiring! #Croatia's president celebrates with players after they beat #Russia and secured a place in #WorldCup semifinals
