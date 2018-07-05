Bus W11 moves on the streets of Melbourne

Web Desk: Pakistan’s skilled man, Wajid Ali with his fellow craftsmen, worked tirelessly for months decorate a bus, that will move on the Melbourne street.

When Mebourne hosted Commonwealth Games, these Pakistani artists add Pakistan’s desi touch to the Melbourne’s bus and gave life to an apparently dead tram. They took three months and 15 men to pre-prepare material in Karachi.

The bus is ready to launch now. The title given to the Karachi W11 Tram was ‘Pyar Zindagi Hai- Love is life.’

During an interview, Pakistani artist, Mr. Ali said, ‘Since the tram was about to retire, its condition to us looked like a dead body.’

Karachi’s W11 was chosen because it is the most well-known bus in Karachi due to its museum like decoration. When the organizer of the Melbourne game, Mick Douglas called Ms Duriya Kazi, Karachi University’s head of department Visual Studies, she referred him Mr. Ali and Chamak Patti Wala’s who are specialized vehicle decorators.

Mr. Ali who completed his thesis work on the life of truck driver, invited Mr. Douglas to travel on the W11 mini bus.

According to Mr. Douglas, ‘I had never come across this level of excited investment in the decoration of a vehicle as the W11 mini-bus.’

This made them to decorate a Melbourne tram in a similar fashion as the mini bus in Karachi.’