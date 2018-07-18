Burglars loot 12 shops in Saddar market

KARACHI: A gang of five burglars looted more than 12 shops in Saddar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the robbers broke the locks of 12 shops and looted cash and goods from Bohri Bazaar in Saddar market. They also tied and tortured night watchman of the market.

The shopkeepers registered their protest, and questioned the efficiency of law enforcement authorities. Receiving information about the incident, the police reached at the scene and started an investigation into the matter.

After media reports, the IGP Sindh Amjad Javaid Saleemi sought a detailed report from DIG South about the measures taken by police in this regard.

The IGP also directed that information be also gathered from the affected shopkeepers as well as the representatives of the Market Committee and in the light of these collected information the arrest of the accused be ensured.