British PM shocked over recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed shock over last week’s terrorists attacks in Pakistan, including Mastung.

In a condolence letter to Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, said it is shocking to see terrorists strike against those participating in the democratic process.

Theresa May said upholding democratic values is our strongest defence against the scourge of terrorism.

The British Prime Minister also expressed sympathies with victims of these terrible attacks and their families.

