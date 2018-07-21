Bosworth sets world outdoor best in 3,000m walk

LONDON: Britain’s Tom Bosworth opened the London Diamond League meeting in style with a world outdoor best performance in the 3,000m walk on Saturday.

Bosworth, a former circus performer, attacked the clock from the start and crossed the line at the London Stadium in 10 minutes 43.84 seconds, smashing the old outdoor mark of 10:47.11, set by Italy’s Giovanni De Benedicts in May 1990.

Bosworth has gone quicker indoors, clocking 10:30.28 on the boards in Glasgow in February.

The 28-year-old from Kent set a world mile best in the Anniversary Games Diamond League meeting in London a year ago.

“I really wanted it. I’ve just come down from altitude and didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.

“The crowd really helped me. There’s something about competing in this stadium.” —AFP