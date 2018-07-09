Boneless chili chicken recipe

Ingredients
- Boneless Chicken (diced) – 350 gram
- Egg (Slightly beaten) – 1
- Cornflour – ½ cup
- Garlic paste – ½ tsp
- Ginger paste – ½ tsp
- Salt – 1 tbsp
- Onion (sliced) – 2 cups
- Green Chilies (sliced) – 2 tsp
- Soy Sauce – 1 tbsp
- Vinegar – 2 tbsp
- Green Chilies to garnish
Direction
- Mix chicken, egg, cornflour, ginger and garlic paste, 2 tsp salt, and enough water so that chicken pieces are coated with the better. Keep it aside for 30 minutes.
- Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the chicken pieces over high flame and then lower flame. Fry until the chicken is cooked through.
- Heat 2 tbsp of oil and add onions and stir-fry over high heat until they are translucent.
- Add the green chilies and sauté for a minute.
- Then add salt, soy sauce, vinegar and the deep fried chicken and then toss well.
- Garnish with green chilies.
Source: NDTV