Boneless chili chicken recipe

Ingredients

  • Boneless Chicken (diced)  – 350 gram
  • Egg (Slightly beaten) – 1
  • Cornflour – ½ cup
  • Garlic paste – ½ tsp
  • Ginger paste – ½ tsp
  • Salt – 1 tbsp
  • Onion (sliced) – 2 cups
  • Green Chilies (sliced) – 2 tsp
  • Soy Sauce – 1 tbsp
  • Vinegar – 2 tbsp
  • Green Chilies to garnish

Direction

  1. Mix chicken, egg, cornflour, ginger and garlic paste, 2 tsp salt, and enough water so that chicken pieces are coated with the better. Keep it aside for 30 minutes.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the chicken pieces over high flame and then lower flame. Fry until the chicken is cooked through.
  3. Heat 2 tbsp of oil and add onions and stir-fry over high heat until they are translucent.
  4. Add the green chilies and sauté for a minute.
  5. Then add salt, soy sauce, vinegar and the deep fried chicken and then toss well.
  6. Garnish with green chilies.

Source: NDTV

