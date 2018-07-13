BAP’s Siraj Raisani among 13 martyred in a bomb attack in Mastung

MASTUNG: Thirteen have been martyred including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and more then thirty have been injured in a bomb attack targetting the convoy of Siraj Raisani in Mastung on Friday, AajNews reported.

Siraj Raisani had recieved severe injuries and he along with the other have been shifted to the CMH hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

According to the sources number of casualities can possibly rise as several injured are in critical conditions.

Security has been declared in the hospitals.

Raisani was on his way to a corner meeting as part of his election campaign.

Raisani, candidate of Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35, was the brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawabzada Aslam Raisani.