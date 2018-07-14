Bilawal warns of pre-election rigging

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Saturday warned of pre-poll rigging ahead of a general election on July 25, a day after tensions were ratcheted higher by the dramatic arrest of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the PPP, alleged that the caretaker government installed ahead of the vote was not giving his party a “level playing field” in the campaign.

“The press is facing censorship, political activists are being detained, and this is not only a violation of human rights but also pre-poll rigging,” he told a press conference in Peshawar.

PPP politicians have said they have been prevented several times from holding campaign rallies, including one in Punjab province last week. —AFP