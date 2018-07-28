BAP to form govt in Balochistan with cooperation of coalition partners: Kamal

QUETTA: President Balochistan Awami Party Jam Kamal has said that his party would form government in the province with the cooperation of coalition partners.

Addressing a news conference in Quetta on Saturday, he said the elected independent representatives are desirous to join BAP.

Replying to a query, he expressed satisfaction over holding of the recent general elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

On this occasion, a newly elected independent MPA announced to join Balochistan Awami Party. —NNI