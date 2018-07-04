Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ayesha Takia receives threats, says her husband

Ayesha Takia receives threats, says her husband

Ayesha.png

-Indianexpress

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: The renowned actress of 2000’s Ayesha Takia has allegedly been receiving threatening messages. Her husband Abu Farhan Azmi used social media to ask people to help.

He tweeted, ‘My wife @Ayeshatakia, mother & sisters are being harassed, threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messaged. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj pls intervene!! #betibachao.”

Abu Farhan Azmi shared screenshots of his conversation with DCP Dahiya. In the conversation, Farhan alleges, ‘You and your officers are helping this man harass my family and wife. I am calling you to complain and you’re disconnecting my call.’

Additionally, he shared a screenshot with a number of disconnected calls from IPS Dahiya. He again tweeted, “Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia.”

Apparently, the matter was resolved, because Farhan’s next tweet reads as, ‘Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree @CPMUmbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice.”

loading...
loading...