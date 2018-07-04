Ayesha Takia receives threats, says her husband

Web Desk: The renowned actress of 2000’s Ayesha Takia has allegedly been receiving threatening messages. Her husband Abu Farhan Azmi used social media to ask people to help.

He tweeted, ‘My wife @Ayeshatakia, mother & sisters are being harassed, threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messaged. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj pls intervene!! #betibachao.”

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018

Abu Farhan Azmi shared screenshots of his conversation with DCP Dahiya. In the conversation, Farhan alleges, ‘You and your officers are helping this man harass my family and wife. I am calling you to complain and you’re disconnecting my call.’

Additionally, he shared a screenshot with a number of disconnected calls from IPS Dahiya. He again tweeted, “Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia.”

Apparently, the matter was resolved, because Farhan’s next tweet reads as, ‘Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree @CPMUmbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice.”